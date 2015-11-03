ZURICH Nov 3 Credit Suisse's head of
private and wealth management clients for Switzerland, Christoph
Brunner, will leave the Zurich-based bank, a spokesman said on
Tuesday.
"We can confirm that he will leave the bank, but as soon as
a successor is found," a spokesman for Credit Suisse,
Switzerland's second biggest bank, said.
The news was first reported by Swiss newspaper Finanz und
Wirtschaft.
Brunner's planned departure follows a host of changes at
Credit Suisse under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam.
The bank said last month it planned to raise 6 billion Swiss
francs ($6.06 billion) from investors, trim its investment bank
and cut jobs.
Thiam has also made several additions to Credit Suisse's top
management.
($1 = 0.9909 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Adrian Croft)