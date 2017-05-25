LONDON May 25 Swiss bank Credit Suisse has hired Mike Di Iorio from Barclays as head of equities for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as it seeks to beef up the business with new hires, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Di Iorio will join the Swiss bank at the end of August, based in London and will report to Mike Stewart, a former wealth management and trading executive from UBS Group.

Stewart, who was hired in December, will become global head of equities in July based in New York.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse confirmed the contents of the memo.

At Barclays, Di Iorio was most recently global head of equity sales. Prior to that, he spent seven years at Lehman Brothers and Nomura in various roles within the equities trading business.

