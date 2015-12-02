ZURICH Dec 2 Saudi Arabia's Olayan Group's
stake in bank Credit Suisse has fallen by more than 25
percent since the end of 2014, according to information provided
by the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich on Wednesday.
Olayan owns 4.95 percent of Credit Suisse, the
second-biggest Swiss bank. It had previously held 6.7 percent of
Credit Suisse shares, according to the bank's 2014 annual
report.
The reduced shareholding comes as Credit Suisse's new Chief
Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam leads an overhaul that included
a private placement with 37 investors, who provided the bank
with some 1.35 billion Swiss francs ($1.32 billion) as part of a
capital increase plan.
If Olayan declined to participate or did not participate
proportionate to its previous stake, then its holding as a
percentage of total ownership would have fallen.
Credit Suisse declined to comment on Olayan's holdings.
Olayan also declined to comment.
($1 = 1.0260 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, John Miller in Zurich, additional
reporting by Matt Smith in Dubai, editing by Louise Heavens)