By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 14 Credit Suisse AG
will face a public hearing over whether or not the U.S.
government should allow the Swiss bank to manage Americans'
retirement funds after its decision to plead guilty to tax
crimes.
The U.S. Department of Labor on Friday solicited public
input for a Jan. 15 hearing on whether to issue its recommended
10-year exemption for Credit Suisse to continue to provide
services to pension plans.
The bank faced the prospect of being disqualified from
offering such services after it entered a guilty plea in May and
agreed to pay $2.6 billion to resolve charges that it helped
wealthy Americans evade taxes.
In July, Credit Suisse had asked the court to delay imposing
its sentence on the bank so that it could obtain a Labor
Department waiver and avoid disruptions in its pension business.
On Friday the Department of Labor said it had granted the
bank a temporary, one-year exemption while it considered the
longer-term one. The bank is scheduled to be sentenced in
federal court in Norfolk, Virginia, on Nov. 21.
The bank said it manages several billion dollars of assets
for pension funds.
Several Democratic lawmakers, including Maxine Waters, who
is the ranking member of the House financial services committee,
and George Miller, who holds the same position on the House
education and workforce committee, had asked for the hearing.
The lawmakers said they wanted to make sure the agency was not
just a "rubber stamp" in granting the waivers.
The requests come amid a larger pushback among some
enforcement authorities and lawmakers who have increasingly
questioned whether big financial firms are getting off too
easily for their misdeeds.
Credit Suisse spokesman Justin Perras said the bank was
pleased the Labor Department had granted the one-year exemption
and had proposed a 10-year exemption.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Grant McCool)