ZURICH, Sept 4 Credit Suisse is
merging its eastern European private banking business with
western Europe as it seeks to return to growth after heavy
outflows due to crackdowns on untaxed funds in hidden Swiss
accounts.
Alois Baettig, a 40-year veteran of the Swiss bank who
currently heads eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, will
leave Credit Suisse when it folds the regions into an overall
EMEA unit from Oct. 1 - three years after splitting them off.
The news was disclosed in a memo seen by Reuters from Credit
Suisse private bank co-head Hans Ulrich-Meister and EMEA Chief
Executive Gael de Boissard.
Like many Swiss banks, Credit Suisse has suffered client
withdrawals in Europe as governments crack down on untaxed funds
held in offshore centres and customers dissolve accounts.
"Significant progress has been made in solving legacy
cross-border tax matters with the aim to finalise by the end of
2015," Meister and de Boissard said.
The new combined unit, private banking EMEA (Europe, Middle
East and Africa), will be run by Romeo Lacher, who heads the
western European business now.
In July, Credit Suisse said it had lost about 30 billion
Swiss francs ($32.3 billion) in funds from wealthy clients over
the past few years and expected another 15 billion francs to
leave this year and next.
The bank said it would increasingly seek growth in Europe
from ultra-high net worth people, generally thought of as
individuals with more than 50 million francs to bank, following
steps such as the sale of its private bank in Germany to
Frankfurt-based Bethmann Bank as well as the planned disposal of
a business aimed at affluent Italian clients.
Baettig will leave to pursue undisclosed personal interests
outside Credit Suisse, according to a separate memo from Meister
to staff.
"Under Alois' leadership, we have built and significantly
strengthened our business in EEMEA, which is a highly
competitive market," said Meister said.
(1 US dollar = 0.9295 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; editing by David Clarke)