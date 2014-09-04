ZURICH, Sept 4 The head of Credit Suisse's private bank in eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Alois Baettig, has decided to leave after a 40-year career with the Swiss bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

"Under Alois' leadership, we have built and significantly strengthened our business in EEMEA, which is a highly competitive market," said Hans-Ulrich Meister, who co-runs the Zurich-based bank's overall wealth management operations.

Baettig is leaving to pursue undisclosed personal interests outside Credit Suisse, according to the memo. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)