BRIEF-FIRST US BANCSHARES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06
* PRE-PROVISION NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $6.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 VERSUS $6.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Sept 4 The head of Credit Suisse's private bank in eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Alois Baettig, has decided to leave after a 40-year career with the Swiss bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
"Under Alois' leadership, we have built and significantly strengthened our business in EEMEA, which is a highly competitive market," said Hans-Ulrich Meister, who co-runs the Zurich-based bank's overall wealth management operations.
Baettig is leaving to pursue undisclosed personal interests outside Credit Suisse, according to the memo. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* PRE-PROVISION NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $6.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 VERSUS $6.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 25 Deutsche Bank has named Mike Weir head of US par loan trading, according to sources.