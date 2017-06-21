By Jonathan Schwarzberg
| NEW YORK, June 21
Credit Suisse as a director on the high-yield sales desk in the
bank's global credit products division, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
Romanowski previously worked at Barclays as a director in
credit sales. He has been involved in sales with credit hedge
funds including leveraged loans, investment grade, high-yield
and emerging markets.
He is expected to start in August and will report to Jason
Safriet, head of US High Yield Sales.
The bank has been active in investing in its leveraged
finance business and ranked within the top three of leveraged
finance trading revenue in the United States last year,
according to Coalition.
(Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Jon Methven)