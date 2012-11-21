EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
HONG KONG Nov 21 Credit Suisse has appointed its Southeast Asia CEO Helman Sitohang as the head of investment banking for Asia Pacific, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday.
In the newly created role, Sitohang will be responsible for strengthening Credit Suisse's equities, fixed income and investment banking businesses in the region.
The appointment comes a day after news that the private banking arm will swallow its smaller asset management unit and absorb some investment bank activities, triggering a management shake-up of those jockeying to succeed its chief executive. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred;Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has