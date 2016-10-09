BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
ZURICH Oct 9 Credit Suisse has placed five employees on leave while it carries out an internal investigation related to tax matters, the Swiss bank said on Sunday.
Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported earlier the bank's action was in connection with a U.S. investigation into Credit Suisse's Israeli unit over possible tax evasion.
"Credit Suisse is carrying out an internal investigation relating to tax matters," the bank said in a statement. "The review is focusing on employee conduct."
Media reports first surfaced in June that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting a probe to determine whether Credit Suisse employees in Israel helped dual Israeli and U.S. citizens to evade American taxes.
Credit Suisse did not comment on further details of the investigation.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.