By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, April 4 An anonymous tip to Dutch
authorities on thousands of suspicious accounts at Credit Suisse
could hardly have come at a worse time for Switzerland
and its banks.
The information that triggered raids in five countries
raises new doubts about the effectiveness of Switzerland's
efforts to shed its decades-old reputation as one of the world's
major tax havens.
"It's a wake-up call not only for the banking community but
also for authorities," said Mark Pieth, an anti-corruption
expert and criminal law professor at the University of Basel.
"Instead of really just being angry at others they should
ask, have we really been zealous enough?"
Switzerland is among the countries that signed up to a
global data-sharing programme led by the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development, known as the Automatic
Exchange of Information, which was designed to root out tax
dodgers.
Swiss banks, having paid more than $5 billion to settle
allegations of helping wealthy Americans evade taxes, have
trumpeted their reformed ways, publicly encouraging clients to
sign up to government programmes allowing them to declare
untaxed assets.
But last week's raids of Credit Suisse's offices in London,
Paris and Amsterdam as part of a coordinated investigation in
five countries show Switzerland still has a way to go to break
with its past.
It is a wake-up call for financial markets as well.
"People really thought that, with the upcoming Automatic
Exchange of Information and the cleanup of the European client
portfolio completed, this stuff shouldn't be an issue anymore,"
Andreas Venditti, banking analyst at Vontobel, said. "Now the
market seems to be confused about what to think."
Mark Branson, head of Swiss financial watchdog FINMA, said
last week's news was unwelcome at a time when Switzerland is
presenting itself as a reformed financial centre whose selling
point is stability and reliability rather than tax perks.
"These headlines will not vanish overnight although the
business model has fundamentally changed," said Branson,
speaking to reporters on Tuesday.
Another sign that Switzerland has to work harder to improve
its reputation was the apparently deliberate efforts by
Eurojust, the European Union judicial agency which helped
coordinate last week's raids, to keep Swiss prosecutors out of
the loop on enforcement actions.
Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General on Friday
demanded a written explanation for the snub.
"PART OF DOING BUSINESS"
In the new investigation, raids began on Thursday in the
Netherlands, Britain, Germany, France and Australia, with visits
also made at three of Credit Suisse's offices. This followed a
tip-off to Dutch prosecutors about 55,000 "suspect accounts".
One of the big questions is how many of the accounts
represent existing client relationships at Credit Suisse,
Switzerland's second-biggest bank, and how many are legacy
accounts from when Swiss banking secrecy shielded customers'
money from tax authorities.
Iqbal Khan, the head of Credit Suisse's International Wealth
Management division, said in an interview he did not know where
the 55,000 figure referred to by the Dutch office for financial
crimes prosecution had come from as the bank had fewer accounts
than that for all of Europe.
Khan, who is responsible for Credit Suisse's private banking
operations outside of Switzerland and Asia Pacific, said it was
not certain if existing clients would be implicated.
Branson said FINMA had been in contact with Credit Suisse
about the raids but was not in a position to say what portion of
the case related to old accounts.
One thing that does seem certain is legal and regulatory
issues are increasingly considered as a cost of investing in
Swiss private banks.
Moritz Baumann, bank analyst and client adviser at Swiss
wealth manager Albin Kistler, said: "The fact is that legal
issues are practically part of doing business as a bank."
