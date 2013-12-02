BRIEF-AlixPartners updates on Jaeger in administration
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Credit Suisse is planning to sell a low-trigger contingent capital Tier 1 issue, as soon as soon as this week, according to the bank.
The issuer will visit London and New York for two days of investor meetings starting Monday and a US dollar Reg S/144A transaction may follow subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.