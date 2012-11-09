* Chairman defends capital markets as essential for global
economy
* Reiterates support for CEO Dougan
* Doesn't expect CS to benefit from UBS exit
ZURICH, Nov 9 Credit Suisse won't
follow Swiss rival UBS in winding down its fixed
income business as it has a stronger position in the business,
its chairman was quoted as saying.
"UBS has apparently decided that the prospects in this area
are not very healthy for them and therefore is exiting this
business. In this area, we have a different market position and
therefore also a different view," Urs Rohner told the Basler
Zeitung daily in an interview due for publication on Saturday.
"In the capital market areas in which we are active, we have
a leading position," he said in the interview conducted jointly
with Germany's Boersen Zeitung newspaper.
UBS announced last week it will slash 10,000 jobs as it
winds down its fixed income business to return to its private
banking roots, prompting speculation that Credit Suisse might
have to consider similar steps.
Rohner said it was true that the financial crisis had shown
that investment banks had operated with too high risks and too
low capital levels, but rejected calls from some observers for
Credit Suisse to completely exit the business.
"These people don't recognise that the capital market
business is decisive for the functioning of efficient global
markets and important for an internationally-oriented economy
like Switzerland," he said.
Rohner said he did not expect Credit Suisse to profit from
the UBS moves and said CS's investment bank was still too
capital intensive, adding that negative earnings surprises seen
in past quarters were not tolerable in the current environment.
Rohner reiterated his support for Chief Executive Brady
Dougan, who came under fire earlier this year after the Swiss
central bank called on Credit Suisse to boost its capital.
"There was and is no doubt about Brady Dougan. He has worked
very successfully in recent years and is one of the most
experienced CEOs in our sector," he said.
Earlier on Friday, Credit Suisse said it is to merge its
retail and private banking arms in Switzerland from January,
cutting 300 jobs to save 50 million Swiss francs ($53 million).
The restructuring is part of an extra 1 billion-franc
cost-cutting campaign announced by Credit Suisse two weeks ago
as it seeks to boost profits and strengthen its balance sheet.