Reuters Market Eye - Credit Suisse upgrades Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd(BPCL.NS) by two notches to "outperform" citing attractive valuations.

The investment bank says current share price reflects export parity pricing implementation, which should provide a floor to valuations.

"Oil marketing companies can have upside to retail price increases, commodity correction, a milder export-parity-pricing outcome and potential policy clarity," it says in a report on Wednesday.

Credit Suisse also upgrades Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS) to "neutral" from "underperform" * BPCL is down 3.65 percent while HPCL falls 3.23 percent in a nearly flat market

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)