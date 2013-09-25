Daily fuel price revisions coming to five cities in May
NEW DELHI India's state-owned fuel retailers plan to implement daily revision of fuel price in five cities from May 1 ahead of a nationwide rollout of the scheme, industry sources said.
Reuters Market Eye - Credit Suisse upgrades Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd(BPCL.NS) by two notches to "outperform" citing attractive valuations.
The investment bank says current share price reflects export parity pricing implementation, which should provide a floor to valuations.
"Oil marketing companies can have upside to retail price increases, commodity correction, a milder export-parity-pricing outcome and potential policy clarity," it says in a report on Wednesday.
Credit Suisse also upgrades Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS) to "neutral" from "underperform" * BPCL is down 3.65 percent while HPCL falls 3.23 percent in a nearly flat market
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
