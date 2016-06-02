By Freya Berry
| LONDON, June 2
LONDON, June 2 Credit Suisse has told
its staff to leave work by 7pm on a Friday and not return until
at least Saturday lunchtime, unless a big deal is in the works.
Dubbed "Protecting Friday Night", the Swiss bank's
initiative is part of a wider drive by investment banks to
soften their workaholic image and stop talented staff leaving
for jobs in other areas such as technology or private equity.
In an email dated May 23, Credit Suisse told its staff in
the EMEA investment banking and capital markets department that
they should leave the office by 7pm on a Friday and not return
until at least midday on Saturday -- unless a major deal is
launching or imminent, bank insiders told Reuters.
Such instructions may seem outlandish to people working in
other industries, where leaving work on a Friday and having a
drink with friends or a family meal is still the norm.
But for bankers, particularly juniors, who frequently find
themselves working into the small hours on Fridays and at
weekends, the diktat may bring some relief.
"We have given a great deal of thought into how we can
provide some time off for our bankers," said Marisa Drew,
co-head of EMEA Investment Banking and Capital Markets Division
said, adding that Credit Suisse had sought feedback, in
particular from junior staff, on weekends and work-life balance.
"(This allows)...employees to make firm plans with family
and friends and ensures that this time will be respected."
Credit Suisse is not alone in trying to improve the lot of
its employees, with the focus shifting from pay and bonuses.
Staff at UBS can now take at least two hours of
"personal time" a week, as the bank tries to retain staff by
offering a better work-life balance, while JPMorgan told
its investment bank staff they should take weekends off, unless
they were working on a major deal.
"It means you can at least make plans one night of the
week," a person at Credit Suisse said of the move.
Credit Suisse has also launched a fast-track programme for
top-performing investment banking juniors, in an effort to
attract and retain employees.
(Editing by Adrian Croft and Alexander Smith)