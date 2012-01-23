(This article first appeared in the January 21 issue of the International Financing Review (IFR)

By Christopher Whittall; Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - There are signs that some supranationals and agencies are moving closer to signing two-way credit support annexes, as a combination of impending regulation and the eurozone crisis has intensified pressure on these participants to post collateral against swaps exposures.

The majority of SSA borrowers currently have one-way CSAs, whereby they receive collateral when in-the-money on a swap with a dealer, but do not post when out-the-money. Such exposures leave dealers with several charges under Basel 3 such as, funding, credit value adjustment and capital.

Having previously swallowed such charges for these all-important banking clients, dealers have been urging SSAs over the past couple of years to sign collateral agreements or start paying the costs. Now, these pleas no longer seem to be falling on deaf ears.

"In the past couple of weeks we have been pricing credit charges when quoting on these swaps, and we're not missing deals. Issuers are starting to feel what it's like to be priced properly and their ability to bully us to continue to quote at mid [is diminishing]", said one head of SSAs at a major dealer.

"Some of them are also negotiating with us on two-way CSAs, whereas in the past there was practically no dialogue at all. All the big ones you'd hope to be having discussions are by and large engaging," he added.

Agencies and supras are far larger users of swaps than sovereigns, needing to swap all of their primary issues as well as using cross-currency swaps to tap foreign markets.

The biggest charge on these swaps is on credit rather than funding (which tends to be the main cost for sovereigns issuers). This is because funding charges only kick in when SSAs are out-the-money on swaps. Agencies and supras typically receive fixed, making them in-the-money on swaps in this low rates environment.

Dealers indicate that most SSAs are now aware of the arguments around one-way CSAs, and say there has been more consistency between banks in pricing in these charges correctly. Meanwhile, the intensification of the eurozone debt crisis and recent downgrades has increased CVA charges.

"Under Basel 3 we have to use (the) CDS model to price CVA, and the best proxy for a big agency issuer like the European Investment Bank is European sovereign CDS, which have doubled if not quadruped in the past 12 months. The cost has gone up exponentially," said one head of SSAs at another major dealer.

As recently as January 6, CDS on France reached 241bp, compared with 67bp seven months earlier, while Italian CDS surged from 150bp to 529bp over the same period. In spite of this, Rodrigo Robledo, head of capital markets at Single A rated Spanish borrower ICO, showed no sign of moving to post collateral.

"Our current policy is to continue with the one-way CSA. We can execute swaps with no problem at all. We have just closed a EUR2bn trade today and have executed an interest rate swap to give the currency a float in euros, and we got the level we wanted to achieve," said Robledo.

Eila Kreivi, head of capital markets at EIB, acknowledged the issues around one-way CSAs, but said the EIB had not yet decided to change. It is still possible to get satisfactory pricing in the swaps market, even if pricing in the cross-currency basis swap market has become less competitive.

"We do recognise Basel 3 is changing requirements in terms of funding, capital and credit. Before 2015 we will have to take a view one way or another - it's not going away - but we have not taken any decisions so far," she said.

"There are different options to consider. Keeping extra liquidity for these purposes is certainly not free, and it may make sense for some agencies, supras or sovereigns to pay the extra costs, depending on how directional and how big or frequent an issuer they are," she added. (Reporting by Christopher Whittall and Natalie Harrison)