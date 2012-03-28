LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - In a move that eerily parallels
the knee jerk widening in BP after the Macondo well blowout in
May 2010, Total has seen a precipitous rise in the cost of
protection this morning. 5yr CDS on the name is 25bp wider at
106bp, There has been a similar capitulation in the company's
cash curve, with the most liquid bond on the curve, 4.875%
January 2019, 15bp wider to swaps at MS+67.
The cause of the capitulation has been the natural gas leak
at the company's Elgin platform in the North Sea, with Total
warning that it could take up to six months to halt the flow.
The question now is whether this accident will have a
similar price impact on Total as that seen in BP a couple of
years ago. Analysts at S&P Equity Research believe there is no
need for panic, stating that "Even though this is a serious
incident, the damage that has actually occurred is minimal." And
given that Total gets only 2.5% of its total revenue from the
North Sea they are probably right.
As we saw for BP and also Rolls Royce after the A380 engine
failure, these knee jerk widening moves eventually give way to
common sense. As ever though, it will be a question of timing in
picking the time to short protection on the name. Once the panic
has subsided, expect a gradual move back to the 60bp support
level on 5yr CDS that was seen on Monday.
(Reporting by Adam Parry)