* Leverage ratio, electronic trading squeeze credit business

* ABS remained profitable with more bespoke trades

* Commoditisation coming anyway to flow ABS

By Owen Sanderson

LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Credit trading businesses, under pressure from the leverage ratio and increasing electronic trading, need to focus on high-value bespoke tickets and work on shrinking derivative books - a lesson that could be learned from ABS businesses, where banks have concentrated on high-margin cash business and stayed profitable as a result.

"We estimate the total bid/offer wallet across credit trading in Europe to be around EUR600m-EUR700m, and you have up to 15 players each with a front-to-back cost base of roughly EUR50m-EUR100m," said Pradeep Pattem, head of credit and mortgage markets EMEA at RBS. "In aggregate, therefore, the business just doesn't add up."

Traders will always complain as automation and transparency erode bid/offer spreads, but since the Basel III leverage ratio was brought forward in the summer, IG credit is now being put through regulatory purgatory, in part because of the use of uncleared CDS. These are grossed up when it comes to calculating the leverage ratio, meaning IG credit trading can have an impact on a bank's regulatory leverage out of all proportion to its risk.

Trades which are close to offsetting but which do not quite match - say, selling iTraxx Senior Financials index versus buying most of the underlying single names with slightly different maturities - are simply added up. Even if banks try to shift everything to central clearing counterparties, some categories of CDS, such as on financials, cannot be cleared yet.

"Frequent rolls in IG credit create small mismatches leading to gross-up," said Nick Waring, head of European IG credit and ABS trading at Deutsche Bank. "Trading strategies that involve monetising small arbitrages are definitely under pressure from the leverage ratio."

Pattem, however, has already turned away from a typical IG credit business using lots of CDS.

"The cost in terms of infrastructure, capital and risk is prohibitively high compared with the cash credit business," he said. "We don't really see a viable future for strategies that are derivatives-intensive, and reflecting this we've spent the better part of the last two years cleaning up our CDS book."

Over the past couple of years, several banks, including Deutsche, Morgan Stanley and RBS, have restructured their trading businesses to bring ABS and credit together.

CRUSHED BY COMMODITISATION

Whether or not the leverage ratio changes the game, there is little doubt that high-margin (and people-intensive) credit trading businesses are under threat.

A report from Oliver Wyman suggested electronic trading in European corporates reached 42% of the market by value in 2013, up from 32% in 2012. By number of tickets, it was 70%, up from 54% in 2012.

The study notes: "The big difference this year comes from the drying up of liquidity in large-size orders in corporate bonds, hence the electronic data having changed even more in tickets than in value."

The ABS market, by contrast, has fewer players, and spreads have been supported by a shrinkage of the total market at the same time that new investors have entered the sector.

"Over the last three years, liquidity in ABS has gone up as the perception of European securitisation has improved," said Waring. "[There are] bigger ticket sizes and tighter bid/offers. In investment-grade, ticket sizes are falling."

"The value add comes from providing liquidity for bigger tickets and from going to clients with interesting ideas," he added. "When you're bidding 500k on an electronic platform with 10 other banks, how can you differentiate yourself?"

ABS GOOD TIMES OVER

Riding this trend has been great for dealers, but the good times may be over in much of the ABS market.

"Today, the 'liquid' ABS assets, such as UK prime and so on, pose the same challenges as IG credit - the market is more efficient, which means that the bid/offer, taken in isolation, barely justifies the cost of the trading infrastructure," said Pattem.

However, IG credit trading remains more vulnerable than ABS to standardised electronic trading. The ABS market is more concentrated than IG credit - a typical primary book is more likely to comprise 30 accounts than 300, for example. This makes it hard for bankers to offer tight, standardised two-way markets in small size - essential prerequisites for electronic trading.

Tickets are larger, meaning dealers quote bespoke prices and subsequently have appetite to hold positions for longer. Liquidity is largely bid only, meaning finding paper is a challenge.

Those banks benefiting from a viable ABS trading business will struggle to justify expanding. As in much of the post-crisis fixed income landscape, a few large houses see most of the flow. Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley dominate.

The outsized returns these houses generated in ABS - in a rallying market - are unlikely to be replicated as the sector shrinks.

"If you don't have a presence in ABS now, you've missed out," said Waring. "From here, against the backdrop of a shrinking market, it would be hard to grow a business, but you would certainly want to put a lot of effort into protecting what you have if you're already here."