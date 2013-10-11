* Leverage ratio, electronic trading squeeze credit business
* ABS remained profitable with more bespoke trades
* Commoditisation coming anyway to flow ABS
By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Credit trading businesses, under
pressure from the leverage ratio and increasing electronic
trading, need to focus on high-value bespoke tickets and work on
shrinking derivative books - a lesson that could be learned from
ABS businesses, where banks have concentrated on high-margin
cash business and stayed profitable as a result.
"We estimate the total bid/offer wallet across credit
trading in Europe to be around EUR600m-EUR700m, and you have up
to 15 players each with a front-to-back cost base of roughly
EUR50m-EUR100m," said Pradeep Pattem, head of credit and
mortgage markets EMEA at RBS. "In aggregate, therefore, the
business just doesn't add up."
Traders will always complain as automation and transparency
erode bid/offer spreads, but since the Basel III leverage ratio
was brought forward in the summer, IG credit is now being put
through regulatory purgatory, in part because of the use of
uncleared CDS. These are grossed up when it comes to calculating
the leverage ratio, meaning IG credit trading can have an impact
on a bank's regulatory leverage out of all proportion to its
risk.
Trades which are close to offsetting but which do not quite
match - say, selling iTraxx Senior Financials index versus
buying most of the underlying single names with slightly
different maturities - are simply added up. Even if banks try to
shift everything to central clearing counterparties, some
categories of CDS, such as on financials, cannot be cleared yet.
"Frequent rolls in IG credit create small mismatches leading
to gross-up," said Nick Waring, head of European IG credit and
ABS trading at Deutsche Bank. "Trading strategies that involve
monetising small arbitrages are definitely under pressure from
the leverage ratio."
Pattem, however, has already turned away from a typical IG
credit business using lots of CDS.
"The cost in terms of infrastructure, capital and risk is
prohibitively high compared with the cash credit business," he
said. "We don't really see a viable future for strategies that
are derivatives-intensive, and reflecting this we've spent the
better part of the last two years cleaning up our CDS book."
Over the past couple of years, several banks, including
Deutsche, Morgan Stanley and RBS, have restructured their
trading businesses to bring ABS and credit together.
CRUSHED BY COMMODITISATION
Whether or not the leverage ratio changes the game, there is
little doubt that high-margin (and people-intensive) credit
trading businesses are under threat.
A report from Oliver Wyman suggested electronic trading in
European corporates reached 42% of the market by value in 2013,
up from 32% in 2012. By number of tickets, it was 70%, up from
54% in 2012.
The study notes: "The big difference this year comes from
the drying up of liquidity in large-size orders in corporate
bonds, hence the electronic data having changed even more in
tickets than in value."
The ABS market, by contrast, has fewer players, and spreads
have been supported by a shrinkage of the total market at the
same time that new investors have entered the sector.
"Over the last three years, liquidity in ABS has gone up as
the perception of European securitisation has improved," said
Waring. "[There are] bigger ticket sizes and tighter bid/offers.
In investment-grade, ticket sizes are falling."
"The value add comes from providing liquidity for bigger
tickets and from going to clients with interesting ideas," he
added. "When you're bidding 500k on an electronic platform with
10 other banks, how can you differentiate yourself?"
ABS GOOD TIMES OVER
Riding this trend has been great for dealers, but the good
times may be over in much of the ABS market.
"Today, the 'liquid' ABS assets, such as UK prime and so on,
pose the same challenges as IG credit - the market is more
efficient, which means that the bid/offer, taken in isolation,
barely justifies the cost of the trading infrastructure," said
Pattem.
However, IG credit trading remains more vulnerable than ABS
to standardised electronic trading. The ABS market is more
concentrated than IG credit - a typical primary book is more
likely to comprise 30 accounts than 300, for example. This makes
it hard for bankers to offer tight, standardised two-way markets
in small size - essential prerequisites for electronic trading.
Tickets are larger, meaning dealers quote bespoke prices and
subsequently have appetite to hold positions for longer.
Liquidity is largely bid only, meaning finding paper is a
challenge.
Those banks benefiting from a viable ABS trading business
will struggle to justify expanding. As in much of the
post-crisis fixed income landscape, a few large houses see most
of the flow. Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,
JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley dominate.
The outsized returns these houses generated in ABS - in a
rallying market - are unlikely to be replicated as the sector
shrinks.
"If you don't have a presence in ABS now, you've missed
out," said Waring. "From here, against the backdrop of a
shrinking market, it would be hard to grow a business, but you
would certainly want to put a lot of effort into protecting what
you have if you're already here."