June 20 (IFR) - Investors in Apple's record US$17bn bond
deal have suffered some of the biggest losses in recent
investment-grade new issues, with about US$760m wiped off the
value of the US$8.8bn of longer-dated tranches they bought just
weeks ago.
The prices of the Apple US$5.5bn 2.4% 10-year and the US$3bn
3.85% 30-year have plunged so much since the deal priced on
April 30 that it will take about three years of earned interest
from the coupons for investors to cover their losses.
"Basically if you own this paper you're sitting on it for
three years or selling at a loss," said Rajeev Sharma, senior
portfolio manager at First Investors Management, who bailed out
of his position in the 10-year at a discount some weeks ago.
The 10-year note was trading on Thursday at US$92.50, close
to 7.5 points lower than where it was issued, and at 95 basis
points over Treasuries, its yield spread has widened 20bp from
the 75bp at issue.
The 30-year has suffered even more, sporting a more than
12-point loss in dollar price. It was quoted at US$87.60 and at
a spread of 110bp, or 10bp wider than its 100bp level at launch.
The staggering losses are a painful lesson to the vast
number of unhedged total return investors that it takes more
than just being comfortable with credit risk to play in the
corporate bond markets.
"This deal is great for shareholders because of the tight
coupons Apple locked in to pay for dividends and share buybacks,
but everyone who didn't hedge out rate risk - the Moms and
Pops who have money in total-return funds - are looking at
dollar losses that will suck up a lot of coupon payments," said
one senior manager of a bond syndicate desk who was not involved
in underwriting the deal.
Apple attracted a record 2000 orders worth US$50.2bn from
900 investors when it made its debut in the bond markets in late
April, when the 10-year Treasury rate was 1.67% versus 2.4%
today.
"This is not Apple's fault," said the senior manager.
"It's a fantastic credit. This deal could not have been
better timed or executed in terms of pricing. And in terms of
credit spreads, it's widened out - but not by as much as many
other names in its sector."
BIG DEAL
One of few technology majors with no debt on its books,
Apple came to the bond market to raise funds for a US$100bn
capital reward for shareholders, including a US$60bn share
buyback over the next few years.
The company, under pressure from activist shareholders,
chose to issue bonds because borrowing rates were low -- and to
avoid the US corporate taxes that would be levied if it
repatriated its offshore cash pile.
The spike in interest rates is the main factor behind the
poor performance of the Apple bonds, although they are also a
victim of the size of the trade.
The bigger the size, the more liquid the name - and the
easier it is for mutual funds to finance redemptions by
liquidating their Apple bonds.
"It seems many investors who bought the longer-dated
tranches didn't realize that they were essentially buying rate
risk," said a senior portfolio manager of a total return fund.
"We bought the floating-rate notes, because there wasn't
enough coupon to cushion against the risk of rising rates."
At the same time, a proper market has yet to materialize for
credit default swaps offering protection on Apple bonds.
Although activity has picked up since the bonds priced, CDS
remains illiquid and actual quotes and pricings are sparse.
Investors continue to be reluctant to make a market in
any maturity other than the five-year, and the spread remains
range-bound where the indicative mid-point was originally
derived at 25bp.
That has surprised some who cautioned from the outset that
the 30-year maturity was a surprising one for a technology name,
given the uncertain lifecycle of companies in that sector.
They said the view of Apple as cash-rich and liquid, an
innovator that will produce must-have products for generations,
may have blinded some investors to the risk.
Apple may now face a more reticent investor base if it
returns to the bond market for more cash to fund the shareholder
program.
"It's unfortunate because this name had so much traction,"
said Sharma. "It really had a lot of investors waiting for it
and the book was the largest ever seen. But there was no follow
through (in terms of spread tightening after launch) - and you
would expect that when a deal is 15 times over-subscribed."
The 10-year and the 30-year did tighten and trade around
launch spread after its pricing, but have essentially been
underwater for the bulk of the time since then.