(ADDS updated figures for high yield, EM)
By John Balassi
New York, June 20 - US credit markets were hammered on
Thursday in the global sell-off, with major central banks
seeming to have little ability to control the rush of volatility
and the perception of increased risk in most assets outside of
the US dollar.
A ghastly day for the markets got even worse in the
afternoon following a report that the IMF was preparing to
suspend aid payments to Greece over what it said was a shortfall
of EUR3bn-4bn.
This reopening of risk concern about Europe helped send the
Dow down 350 points and the CBOE Volatility Index up 23% to
20.47 - its highest reading in 2013.
Investment-grade bonds were crushed in secondary trading as
jittery investors, spooked by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's
remarks about ending quantitative easing as well as a worrying
spike in a key China lending rate, sold off virtually anything
connected to risk. Yields in the benchmark 10-year Treasury have
soared 23bp in the last two days, up to 2.341% by late afternoon
Thursday.
CDX IG20 spreads have widened 10bp since yesterday, and the
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Corporate Bond Fund, a popular
exchange-traded fund, has lost 2.5% to hit a 14-month low.
"We're walking into a mess," a banker at a major Wall Street
firm told IFR. "There's carnage all over the Street."
In what may have been the most troubling development,
China's overnight repo rate - the interest rate for interbank
lending, which is crucial to keep the markets liquid - spiked to
a whopping 25%, a level reminiscent of the credit market freeze
right before the collapse of Lehman Brothers and AIG that kicked
off the last global financial crisis in earnest.
That sent credit default swaps (CDS) on China sovereign debt
- essentially insurance bought against a potential Chinese
default - massively wider. China's 5-year CDS blew out 33bp to
133bp, in a clear sign of market concern over the severe stress
in the interbank market of the world's second-largest economy.
Adding to woes in Asia, China's manufacturing activity
reading fell to a nine-month low in June, significantly worse
than expectations. As a result, the metals and mining sector is
leading the weakness among recent corporate bond issues, which
are getting battered in the secondary market. The new Rio Tinto
2.25% 2018s were trading at +140bp, 10bp wider from last
Friday's pricing.
Among other recent issues, Georgia Pacific 3.734% 2023s were
bid at +165bp after pricing at 155bp over Treasuries, Boston
Properties 3.8% 2024s were quoted at T+168bp (priced T+165bp),
and Agilent Technologies 3.875% 2023s were quoted at +196bp
(priced T+175bp).
The turmoil also brought new issuance to a halt in both
investment-grade and junk bonds, with investors and issuers
alike wary of the rapidly rising Treasury yields.
"I think that this will mark a huge change in the
environment for new issuance, especially in the more aggressive
sectors like high-yield where liquidity is drying up pretty
rapidly," said an investor at a wealth management firm.
One bright spot seemed to be in shorter duration bonds, as
the 5-year corporate tranche is being viewed as relatively safe
due to the Treasury curve flattening. The new Mylan 2.6% 2018s
were quoted tighter at +155bp, after pricing at160bp over
Treasuries.
But elsewhere, risky assets have been pummeled.
In the high-yield space, sources reported a sharp increase
in bid-wanted in competition lists (BWICs) making the rounds as
Double B rated names fell by several points.
"A lot of names with duration are down three to four points,
and even some without duration are down in sympathy," said a
trader.
Wednesday's USD300m 9% 2021 deal from wealth management
advisor NFP fell below its par new issue price, having risen
more than a point initially. Bonds from high-yield names Sprint
and Dish surrendered gains made after Dish said late Tuesday it
was abandoning a bid for Sprint.
"The US is definitely suffering more than Europe, where
there is definitely less chance of steep interest rate rises,"
one European banker said.
"In Europe, there seems to be more index-hedging. But in the
US, there is more of a feel that there is just outright
selling."
Emerging market bonds, which have been key beneficiaries of
the Federal Reserve's loose monetary policy, were also hit hard.
Russia's 2042s fell a full 5 points on the cash price,
sending spreads about 33bp wider. Turkey's 2041s lost 6 points,
while Hungary's 2023s were down 4 points.
In Latin America, Brazil 2023s fell 3.75 points, Mexico
2022s lost 2.75 points and Venezuela 2022s lost 3.50 points.
"We remain in an environment where currencies and fixed
income are forced to adjust to a new, less favorable financing
environment," said Gillian Edgeworth, an economist at UniCredit.
U.S. Treasuries..........
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. corporate bonds....
U.S. agencies...........
U.S. mortgage-backeds...
U.S. asset-backeds......
U.S. municipal bonds...
(Reporting by John Balassi; Additional reporting by the IFR
team; Editing by Marc Carnegie)