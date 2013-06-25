NEW YORK, June 25 (IFR) - Pharmaceuticals giant Valeant
sweetened the terms on its proposed new loan and high-yield debt
financing package, sources said Tuesday, as it looks to fund its
USD8.7bn acquisition of Bausch & Lomb in an extremely jittery
market.
Valeant also dropped a planned longer-dated note in
favor of a shorter maturity tranche, in a nod to investor
worries about duration risk at a time when interest rates have
been spiking sharply.
The Canadian company was seen out with price guidance of
7.5% area on the eight-year non-call three tranche of the
two-part bond offering, market sources said. That has risen
steadily from initial whispers of around 6% early last week, as
market nerves about the Fed eventually winding down its easy
money policy have wreaked havoc on rates.
The B1/B rated senior unsecured notes will now also include
2018 notes, callable after two years, after Valeant scuttled its
proposed 10-year non-call five notes.
Price talk on the five-year non-call two notes is currently
around 6.75% area yield, the sources said.
The back-up in Treasury rates has quickly prodded the
average yield-to-worst on the Barclays high-yield index higher.
It hit 6.94% at close on Monday, up 81 basis points from 6.13%
last Wednesday.
With the average yield-to-worst on the cusp of 7%, investors
are beginning to view the current levels as a buying
opportunity.
"Now it's looking attractive again," said one high-yield
investor.
Valeant meanwhile increased pricing on the USD500m term loan
A and USD3.55bn term loan B.
Price talk on the term loan A is now Libor+225, with an
issue price of 98.5. Previously, the term loan A was guided at
Libor+225, with an issue price of 99-99.5.
The term loan B is now guided at L+375, with a 75bp Libor
floor and a 98.5 issue price. Previously, the term loan B was
guided at L+325-350, with a 75bp Libor floor, and a 99.5 issue
price.
Investors had speculated that loan pricing could increase,
based on where the bonds priced.
Goldman Sachs is lead-left bookrunner on the financing, and
is joined by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Morgan
Stanley, and RBC as joint bookrunners on the senior unsecured
notes, and arrangers on the loan.
The financing package will also include USD1.75bn of equity.
Valeant last month announced its acquisition of contact lens
giant Bausch & Lomb, which will retain its name and become a
division of its new Canadian owner.