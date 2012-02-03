Feb 3 (IFR) - Many thought this week would not even reach $10bn, instead the high-grade corporate market ended up with the largest week of the year. This week finished up at $27.975bn from 22 deals, just beating out the $27.825bn priced during the week ending January 13 when 26 deals hit the market. No doubt the massive $7bn trade from Petrobras boosted volume, but even without it the week would still have finished above $20bn and well above estimates.

For those that count SSA issuance, weekly volume jumps significantly higher. Another 7 SSA deals for $17.00bn, five supras, one sovereign and one agency, hit the market this week bringing the all-in total weekly volume figure to $44.975bn.

Companies really flooded the US investment grade bond market on Wednesday with nine countable deals raising $16.7bn, including the jumbo Petrobras, making it the busiest day so far this year and the largest since $18.45bn was priced on October 27 2011. The $7bn Petrobras trade also tied with SABMiller for the largest deal so far of 2012.

A busy January finished up at $79.540bn, placing it at closer to the high end of estimates and making it the busiest month since $93.697bn was priced May 2011. A quick survey before the end of the year showed a mid-point estimate for January 2012 of $70bn, although guesses once again were pretty scattered given market uncertainty. The low guess was $50-60bn, with the high guess coming in at $90bn, but the majority of estimates seemed to come in the $65-75bn range. January 2011 was actually the busiest month of 2011, finishing at $111.895bn.

February volume is off to a fast start and sits at $21.450bn after just 3 days. February 2011 came in at $51.860bn.

Year-to-date 2012 investment grade volume is now up over the $100bn mark at $100.990bn. Primary activity is slightly lagging 2011 pace however, as $121.67bn was priced in 2011 during the same period.