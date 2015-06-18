PARIS, June 18 The chief executive of French bank Credit Agricole said on Thursday the proposed initial public offering (IPO) with Societe Generale of their Amundi asset management joint venture could be worth 7 billion euros ($8 billion).

"The valuations of asset management companies listed on the stock exchange are 13 to 16 times their earnings," Philippe Brassac told Les Echos newspaper. "Amundi could therefore be capitalised for at least 7 billion euros."

Credit Agricole owns 80 percent of Amundi, one of Europe's biggest asset managers with 954 billion euros ($1 trillion) under management, and Societe Generale owns the rest. ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by David Holmes)