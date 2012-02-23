PARIS Feb 23 Credit Agricole has decided to cut trader bonuses by 20 percent, the French bank's chief executive said on Thursday.

The bank's rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale have announced cuts closer to 50 percent.

"Regarding traders' bonuses...We have moved to cut them by 20 percent," Jean-Paul Chifflet told a conference call with journalists. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)