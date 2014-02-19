BRIEF-Hub24 says Q3 gross inflows rise 29 pct
* quarterly gross inflows for q3fy17 of $565m, an increase of 29% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Feb 19 Credit Agricole SA : * Shares rise 2.4 percent after results
BRASILIA, April 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday some of his cabinet ministers are likely to resign after being placed under investigation in a massive corruption probe, as he seeks to draw a line under a scandal threatening his sweeping fiscal reforms.