PARIS Nov 21 Credit Agricole's revenue from its French retail banking business will pick up in the second quarter of 2015, the bank's chief financial officer said on Friday.

Credit Agricole's shares have fallen nearly 6 percent since it reported third-quarter figures earlier this month that showed weakness particularly in its home market, hit by persistently sluggish economic growth.

The bank, which has the biggest retail network in France, reported at the time that net income from its regional bank network fell 10 percent in the third quarter and dropped 14.6 percent at its LCL branches.

Speaking at a shareholders conference, finance chief Bertrand Delpit said the market had overreacted to the third-quarter figures by projecting them out for three or four years.

"That's not exactly how we see things," he said. "We think ... from the start of 2015 or the second-quarter revenues are going to rise."

Delpit said that loan-loss provisions had probably also reached a floor, particularly in France. He said there was room for further falls in loan loss provisions in Italy although that might not happen until 2016.

Credit Agricole's loan loss provisions fell by 8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 581 million euros (721.02 million US dollar) even though they rose 18.2 percent at its Cariparma Italian unit to 109 million as the Italian economy struggles to recover. (1 US dollar = 0.8058 euro) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)