PARIS Dec 12 French bank Credit Agricole
is mulling a new round of job cuts in its investment
bank, Dow Jones reported, citing unnamed sources.
A Credit Agricole spokeswoman declined to comment.
The report did not say how many jobs would be affected by
the latest round of layoffs, which would come on top of 1,750
cuts announced late last year at the investment banking arm.
Credit Agricole's Cheuvreux brokerage is also expected to
cut 350 to 380 jobs as part of its sale to independent rival
Kepler, sources said in October.
While Credit Agricole and its larger rivals BNP Paribas
and Societe Generale laid off thousands late
last year, few additional staff reductions have been announced
since, even as peers from UBS to HSBC have slashed jobs
aggressively in recent months.
