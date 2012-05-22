PARIS May 22 Credit Agricole's chairman said on Tuesday that he hoped the French bank would post strong enough results this year to be able to pay a dividend to shareholders in 2013 after the troubled lender suspended its payout this year.

"I personally hope that the 2012 results will turn out to be better than they were for 2011, allowing us to resume repayment of dividends to our individual shareholders as well as our majority shareholder," Jean-Marie Sander said in response to an investor's question, referring to the association of regional savings banks that owns most of the bank. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)