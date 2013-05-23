PARIS May 23 French bank Credit Agricole will resume paying a dividend on its 2013 earnings, its chairman told shareholders on Thursday, after heavy losses last year led it to suspend the payout.

"2013, I am convinced, will bring a return to the payment of a regular dividend," Jean-Marie Sander said during his introductory remarks at the bank's annual shareholders' meeting in Bordeaux, France. (Reporting by Christian Plumb)