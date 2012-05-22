* Attempt to reassure shareholders on Emporiki, Geniki units
* C.Agricole CEO says has requested liquidity assistance
* SocGen's Oudea says Greek exit would be "manageable"
* Both stocks down 35 to 45 pct since Jan. highs
(Adds SocGen CEO comments)
By Christian Plumb and Lionel Laurent
PARIS, May 22 Credit Agricole has
renewed a request for the Greek Central Bank to grant its
Emporiki unit access to a liquidity facility, which has been
made available to some other local banks, the French bank's
chief executive said on Tuesday.
Jean-Paul Chifflet said the request was part of a wider
range of measures aimed at reducing its potential exposure to
Greece, including 1.6 billion euros ($2.04 billion) in European
Central Bank financing for Emporiki.
Credit Agricole has suffered some 6 billion euros in
estimated losses related to Emporiki since it acquired the Greek
bank in 2006. Analysts have estimated that the bank could take a
hit of 5 to 8 billion euros if Greece left the euro zone.
"We have seriously reiterated our request to take advantage
of a direct financing line from the Greek Central Bank, via the
ELA (emergency liquidity assistance), the public tool of access
to banking liquidity," Chifflet said in prepared remarks at the
bank's annual shareholder meeting.
With Greeks set to vote afresh on June 17 - following an
inconclusive May 6 poll - uncertainty over the debt-laden
economy's future is throwing a light on eurozone banks.
Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea
played down the importance of the French bank's own Greek
subsidiary Geniki and said SocGen could weather any extreme
scenario in Greece.
"If the kind of scenario where the eurozone's structure were
to change comes to pass... It would be manageable," Oudea told
SocGen's annual shareholder meeting. "Disagreeable but
manageable."
SocGen would have a less hefty bill to pay than Credit
Agricole if Greece exited the euro, according to research from
Deutsche Bank, which estimates Geniki would need 450 million
euros capital, while Emporiki would need 5.1 billion euros.
Both SocGen and Credit Agricole scrapped their dividends in
2011 to help bolster their balance sheet and save precious
capital. They said on Tuesday they aimed to resume payouts for
2012.
HEAVY COST
Chifflet, faced with angry questions and some catcalls from
shareholders, acknowledged that Greece had been a major drag on
the bank's shares, which are down some 30 percent this year. The
shares rebounded 4.7 percent on Tuesday as part of a wider
market bounce.
"The Greek crisis has carried a heavy cost for the Credit
Agricole group," he said, recalling that the bank took 2.4
billion euros in Greece-related charges last year. "We're taking
it step by step. We're cleaning house. We're preparing for the
future. It won't happen in a single day."
Chifflet also became the latest French bank CEO to weigh in
on how French Socialist President Francois Hollande should
implement his promised regulatory crackdown on the sector,
saying he opposed Britain's Vicker's reform calling for a
separation of retail and investment banking activities.
"On the other hand I'm in favour of a simple rule banning
activities recognised as speculative," he said.
SocGen's Oudea, also head of the French Banking Federation,
had previously said the industry opposed a Vickers-style reform.
But Chifflet's comment about speculation was also the latest
sign that French bankers are trying to get on the same page with
Hollande, who said in his inauguration speech that it was time
to put "production before speculation."
Investors at the packed annual meeting in a convention hall
beneath the Louvre museum were preoccupied with what they saw as
management missteps in Greece as well as stakes in banks in
other euro zone trouble spots like Spain and Portugal.
"You're taking the same road towards failure as Dexia," said
one shareholder, referring to the Franco-Belgian bank which was
bailed out by the two nations last autumn.
Another, calling the Emporiki acquisition a "fiasco" and a
"bottomless well," said the bank's management had to take
responsibility for it.
Greek banks have had to use the ELA to obtain much-needed
liquidity because many of their loans are no longer good enough
collateral for cash from the European Central Bank (ECB).
The Financial Times reported on Monday that the ECB had
backed the Greek central bank's move to provide some 100 billion
euros to the country's banks through the facility.
The Bank of Greece had no immediate comment on the Credit
Agricole request, which Chifflet said was made on Sunday.
($1 = 0.7832 euros)
(Additional reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by James
Regan and Elaine Hardcastle)