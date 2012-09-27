* Sees deal closing 'in a few weeks'
* Says price could be a symbolic one euro plus capital
injection
(Adds background, further details)
PARIS, Sept 27 Talks to sell Credit Agricole's
Greek bank Emporiki are likely to be completed in the
next few weeks, the French bank's chief executive said in a
radio interview on Thursday.
"We're in very advanced talks with buyers who have made firm
offers," Jean-Paul Chifflet said on RTL radio, adding that the
purchase price could be a symbolic one euro depending on the
amount of capital Credit Agricole has to put into the bank.
Asked about the timing of the deal, he said, "In a few
weeks."
Chifflet was not asked about a media report earlier this
week that the bank may have to boost Emporiki's capital by an
extra 600 to 700 million euros before selling it.
The French lender, which is trying to exit Greece after the
country's banks were hammered by the sovereign debt crisis and
economic slump, has already injected billions of euros into the
unit.
Chifflet also reiterated in the interview the French banking
industry's opposition to government plans to raise the ceiling
on how much consumers can pay into their tax-free "Livret A"
savings accounts since the deposits are partly channelled to
state bank Caisse des Depots for use in housing and other public
investments.
"This will hurt our ability to finance the real economy,"
said Chifflet, who is also the head of the French Banking
Federation.
