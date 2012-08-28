BRIEF-Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal
PARIS Aug 28 Credit Agricole hopes to wrap up talks on the sale of its Greek Emporiki unit within weeks, the French bank's chief executive said on Tuesday, adding that it was possible that it could retain a stake of 10 percent or less in the troubled unit.
"The remaining time could be a matter of weeks," Jean-Paul Chifflet told reporters on a conference call.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb and Matthias Blamont)
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)