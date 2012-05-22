PARIS May 22 Credit Agricole has
renewed a request for the Greek Central Bank to grant its
Emporiki unit access to a liquidity facility which has been made
available to some other local banks, the French bank's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
Jean-Paul Chifflet said the request was part of a wider
range of measures aimed at reducing its potential exposure to
Greece, including 1.6 billion euros ($2.04 billion) in European
Central Bank financing for Emporiki.
"Finally, we have seriously reiterated our request to take
advantage of a direct financing line from the Greek Central
Bank, via the ELA (emergency liquidity assistance), the public
tool of access to banking liquidity," Chifflet said in prepared
remarks.
($1 = 0.7832 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Plumb)