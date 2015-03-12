By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS, March 12
BRUSSELS, March 12 Europe's top ethics watchdog
has criticised comments made by a former EU antitrust regulator
about Credit Agricole in a financial benchmark rigging
probe, saying they seemed to be prejudiced against the French
bank.
The opinion by European Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly comes six
months after Credit Agricole complained about former European
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia's handling of the case.
The Spaniard stepped down in October last year after a five-year
tenure.
Credit Agricole was one of 10 lenders investigated by the
European Commission in 2013. Unlike six of the banks which
settled the case with a record 1.7 billion euro ($1.8 billion)
fine, Credit Agricole, HSBC and JPMorgan
rejected the charges.
O'Reilly, whose office investigates complaints and
maladministration in EU institutions, said on Thursday Credit
Agricole's complaint that the Commission had breached its
obligation of impartiality in its probe was justified.
"Statements by former Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia about an ongoing cartel investigation involving the
French bank Credit Agricole created a public impression of bias,
that the former Commission had already reached a conclusion
about the bank's alleged participation in the cartel before the
investigation was complete," she said.
She said the current Commission should issue guidelines on
public statement made by commissioners about ongoing
investigations to prevent a repetition of such incidents.
The Commission sent a charge sheet known as a statement of
objections to Credit Agricole, HSBC and JPMorgan in May last
year, saying they may have taken part in the rate rigging
cartel.
The banks are expected to ask for a closed hearing in the
coming months to defend themselves.
($1 = 0.9498 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)