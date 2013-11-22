PARIS Nov 22 Credit Agricole said on Friday it had sold a 4.68 percent stake in investment fund Eurazeo for 173.92 million euros ($234.12 million) through a private placement.

Credit Agricole said the placement of the 3.2 million shares left it with a 13.57 percent stake in Eurazeo. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Blaise Robinson)