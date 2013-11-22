BRIEF-Kuwait Finance and Investment FY profit falls
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
PARIS Nov 22 Credit Agricole said on Friday it had sold a 4.68 percent stake in investment fund Eurazeo for 173.92 million euros ($234.12 million) through a private placement.
Credit Agricole said the placement of the 3.2 million shares left it with a 13.57 percent stake in Eurazeo. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017