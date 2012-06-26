PARIS, June 26 Credit Agricole said it would
make almost 1.9 billion euros ($2.37 billion) available to
French local governments with the help of its insurance arm,
which will finance most of the loans through investment funds.
The 1.875 billion euros arrangement is the latest sign of
how capital-starved banks are looking to do deals with insurers,
many of whom are looking for new ways to invest funds after
being hit with a massive drop in investment returns since 2008.
Many French towns, cities and regional governments have
faced tight financing since the near-collapse of Franco-Belgian
bank Dexia, which provided the vast majority of municipal loans.
Credit Agricole, majority owned by regional co-operative
banks, said it tapped its insurance arm because of credit
constraints resulting from an international agreement on higher
capital standards for banks, known as Basel III.
Europe's No.4 lender by assets said the regional banks would
originate the loans and retain 20 percent of them. The rest will
be sold on to funds which will then sell securities to Credit
Agricole Assurances.
Rival bank Societe Generale said last month it was
teaming up with Europe's No. 2 insurer, AXA, to offer
funding to small-to-mid-sized companies.
($1 = 0.8019 euros)
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Matthias Blamont; Writing by
Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent and David Hulmes)