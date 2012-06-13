PARIS, June 13 French bank Credit Agricole is considering walking away from its troubled Greek Emporiki Bank unit and letting it fail, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the bank's plans.

Another option under consideration is for Credit Agricole to merge Emporiki into a larger conglomerate of Greek banks in which the French lender's stake would be diluted to about 10 percent, the paper said.

Credit Agricole is also looking at transferring some "good" assets from Emporiki to the French bank, the paper said, without elaborating.

A Credit Agricole spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Credit Agricole said in May that it had a team working to prepare for possible outcomes from a Greek exit from the euro zone even if it saw that as a less probable scenario.

Earlier on Wednesday the bank said it planned to name Xavier Musca, who until recently was the top financial advisor to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, as executive vice president in charge of international retail banking including Emporiki, a sign of what a high priority the unit is.

Credit Agricole, which has poured some 6 billion euros ($7.54 billion) into Emporiki since buying the bank in 2006, could face some 5 billion euros of writedowns if the bank failed, likely enough to force it to undertake a capital increase.

Analysts have said cutting Emporiki loose would at least allow Credit Agricole to cap its liabilities in terms of funding the Greek unit as well as any equity it still has in the bank. A quick retreat from Greece could also prevent fallout from a potential Greek euro zone exit such as a drachma devaluation and further loan writedowns.

One source close to the matter told Reuters that Credit Agricole was still considering various scenarios with respect to Emporiki.

"If there was a solution that involved Greece leaving the eurozone, it is likely that there would be bank restructuring and mergers in Greece and Emporiki would be a part of that," the source said. "Today, though, we cannot say there is a solution that is readily available."

The source added that Credit Agricole's strategy was to reduce its exposure to Emporiki, shifting the funding burden to the Greek Central Bank - which recently agreed to issue emergency liquidity assistance to the subsidiary - and potentially cutting its equity stake if European recapitalisation funds were made available.

The bank is also moving loans to the shipping sector from Emporiki to Credit Agricole's corporate and investment bank.

($1 = 0.7953 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)