PARIS Feb 23 Credit Agricole does not foresee Greece exiting the euro zone, the French bank's chief executive said on Thursday.

Credit Agricole, which reported a record fourth-quarter loss, has also seen a "good" start to the year in capital markets and hopes for better results in 2012, Jean-Paul Chifflet told journalists on a conference call.

"We don't foresee a Greek exit from the euro zone," he said.

"We're hoping that (2012) results will be largely better than in 2011...the months of January and February, in everything that is (capital) markets, have been good." (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)