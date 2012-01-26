PARIS Jan 26 French bank Credit Agricole
is continuing to finance aircraft and ship purchases
despite the euro zone crisis, which has made dollar-based
transactions more onerous, the head of its investment banking
division told Le Figaro newspaper.
"Whereas others have decided to take their foot off the gas
on financing, whether it is for projects, real estate, planes or
ships, we plan on moving ahead," Jean-Yves Hocher was quoted as
saying.
Domestic rivals like BNP Paribas and Societe
Generale have said they were either pulling out or
drastically slashing these types of activities as lenders cut
back operations to build up loss-absorbing capital.
Credit Agricole, though it will continue to offer these
products, will find other investors to take on the risk rather
than keep it on its balance sheet, Hocher told Le Figaro.
The bank plans to cut 2,350 jobs, mostly at its corporate
and investment bank, and to exit equity derivatives and
commodities trading.
