PARIS Feb 2 French bank Credit Agricole denied a Reuters report that it was to slash its financing of the multi-billion-dollar commodities financing market despite plans to pull out of commodities trading.

France's third-largest bank in December announced a series of measures aimed at shrinking its balance sheet, including cutting 13 percent of jobs in its investment bank, closing offices in 21 countries and exiting the equity derivatives and commodities businesesses.

At the time, Reuters also reported, citing sources, that Credit Agricole planned to cut its commodities trade financing.

But after Reuters earlier this weeek published a story about Citigroup planning to increase its own energy trade finance business -- which referred to the earlier report about Credit Agricole scaling back in that business -- the French bank said the account was inaccurate.

"We deny that there is any plan to slash trade finance," a spokeswoman for the bank said on Thursday.

French banks have been under pressure to scale back activities that rely on dollar funding after a mass exodus by U.S. money markets out of the banks' short-term debt, reflecting wider fears about the euro zone crisis.