(Adds details, background)

PARIS, March 15 French bank Credit Agricole said on Thursday that it expected to see about a 550 million euro ($719 million) first-quarter net profit gain as a result of two offers to buy back subordinated debt launched in January.

At the same time, its Emporiki Bank unit will take new hits on loans to state-controlled entities to whom private creditors extended the same debt forgiveness as on Greek sovereign bonds, as part of a 130 billion euro bailout.

The Greek private sector debt swap which will allow state-controlled entities Hellenic Railways Org, Hellenic Defence Systems and Athens Urban Transport Org, which together have 415 million euros in outstanding debt to Emporiki, to write most of it down, Credit Agricole said. The debt exchange imposed losses of as much as 74 percent on bondholders.

The subordinated debt buybacks, launched on Jan. 26, were among a series of similar moves by European banks in recent months to buy back or exchange their bonds to bolster their capital.

"What wasn't expected were the writedowns on the Greek companies' debt," said a London-based analyst, adding that the gain on the debt buybacks had been expected.

Based on a writedown of 74 percent on 415 million euros, he estimated that Credit Agricole would have to provision 300 million euros for the Emporiki loans.

Credit Agricole announced in February that it had spent $439 million to buy back $610 million in subordinated notes issued in May 2007. At the same time it also bought back a series of other subordinated bonds with an outstanding principal value of 1.6 billion euros for 1.13 billion euros.

Under IFRS accounting rules, banks can book such discounted debt purchases as a profit, using the gain to bolster their capital positions.

In addition, Emporiki will fully write down 130 million euros in residual deferred tax assets, the bank said. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Laurence Frost)