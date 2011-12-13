* Exact number to be communicated on Wednesday

* Axe seen falling mainly on corporate and investment bank

* New announcement will give details on CIB strategy -source

* Bank seen exiting around 15 out of 50 countries -BFM radio

* Credit Agricole spokeswoman declines to comment (Adds union source, updates share price)

By Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard

PARIS, Dec 13 French bank Credit Agricole will disclose a number of planned job cuts on Wednesday, a trade-union representative told Reuters on Tuesday.

The bank is seen following BNP Paribas and Societe Generale with staff cuts primarily at its corporate and investment bank, sources close to the company have told Reuters.

"The exact number (of cuts) will be disclosed to us tomorrow," said Credit Agricole union representative Joel Gerin.

Credit Agricole is in the early stages of an overhaul under new Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet, who has espoused a back-to-basics retail banking strategy at odds with his predecessor's ambitions to become a major global player in financial markets.

The bank's board is to hold a meeting on Tuesday before Wednesday's expected announcement, another union source told Reuters.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday) there will be the new strategic plan for Credit Agricole's corporate and investment bank...There will be an impact on jobs and on our presence in national markets," the source said.

A report by French radio station BFM earlier said Credit Agricole, which has restructured its investment bank in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, is to exit some 15 out of 50 countries where its corporate and investment bank is present.

A Credit Agricole spokeswoman declined to comment.

The bank has said it will close its 60-year-old South African unit as it scales back global operations to meet new capital adequacy rules.

At 1620 GMT, Credit Agricole's share price was down 0.9 percent, at 4.53 euros, broadly in line with a 1 percent drop for the STOXX Europe 600 bank index.

Union representative Gerin declined to comment on BFM's report that the number of job cuts could be 1,000, saying any number being circulated was "rumour and speculation".

BNP Paribas and Societe Generale are cutting jobs along with many other banks in Europe that have to cut costs as a result of the euro zone debt crisis.

Unlike BNP and SocGen, Credit Agricole -- majority owned by a robust network of regional banking co-operatives -- is not being asked to raise any extra regulatory capital by mid-2012 as part of a Europe-wide plan to strengthen bank balance sheets.

The regulator only "stress-tests" the parent network, rather than the listed vehicle, which has a lower core capital ratio.

But with credit markets virtually closed to eurozone banks, all French lenders have announced cutbacks in lending to slash debt and wean themselves off once-cheap wholesale funding, especially in U.S. dollars.

Data released by the Bank of France on Tuesday showed French banks' borrowing from the European Central Bank (ECB) in October was 158.5 billion euros ($207.4 billion), treble the 53 billion euros borrowed in October 2010.

And given Credit Agricole's substantial exposure to Italian sovereign debt and the crisis-racked Greek economy, via its local subsidiary Emporiki, the bank is still seen as highly sensitive to a deepening of the eurozone debt crisis.

"We're preparing ourselves for difficult quarters to come ... The environment remains delicate and complex," CEO Chifflet said last month.

($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Jane Merriman, Mark Potter and David Hulmes)