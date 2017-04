PARIS, Sept 4 French bank Credit Agricole on Wednesday said it had made a net capital gain of 106 million euros ($139.46 million) on the sale of its 7.6 percent stake in Spain's Bankinter, part of its strategy to focus on its home market.

Credit Agricole said the sale, conducted via a private placement with institutional investors, was done at a price of 3.39 euros a share.

($1 = 0.7601 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)