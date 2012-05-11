PARIS May 11 French bank Credit Agricole reported a steeper-than-expected 75 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday as it took 940 million euros ($1.22 billion) in Greece-related write-downs, the latest blow from its ill-fated Emporiki acquisition.

The lender, which has been slimming down its investment bank to refocus on its network of regional cooperative banks, also took a 224 million-euro charge related to its ongoing plan to cut liquidity needs and risk-weighted assets.

First-quarter net profit at France's third-biggest listed bank slid to 252 million euros, lagging the average estimate of 623 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S analyst poll.

Group revenue rose 2.3 percent to 5.43 billion euros, beating the poll average of 5.05 billion.

Credit Agricole's core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 9.4 percent at the end of the quarter, up from 8.6 percent at the end of 2011. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)