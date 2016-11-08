PARIS Nov 8 Credit Agricole said it had completed a plan in the third quarter to simplify its complex structure, allowing it to bolster its capital base and set a minimum dividend level for next year's results.

The bank, majority owned by a network of co-operative regional lenders, said third-quarter net income doubled to 1.86 billion euros ($2.1 billion). This was higher than the average 1.70 billion-euro analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

The result took into account a well-flagged 1.25 billion-euro gain from a plan called 'Eureka' to simplify the complex cross-shareholding structure between Credit Agricole's listed entity and its co-operative parent banks.

The transaction helped it boost its common equity tier 1 capital ratio, a key indicator of its ability to absorb losses, to 12 percent from 11.2 percent in end-June.

It said it intended to recommend in May 2017 a dividend of 0.60 euro per share for its 2016 results, based on a 50 percent payout rate, and not to lower the dividend in 2017 relative to 2016.

"This addresses questions raised by a number of investors," chief executive Philippe Brassac told journalists.

The plan for structural simplification led to numerous exceptional accounting items this year and had left investors in doubt over the bank's dividend policy of a 50 percent payout, Brassac added.

Credit Agricole's revenue in the third quarter, however, came below analysts' forecasts and fell to 3.74 billion euros from 3.92 billion a year earlier.

Revenue in French retail, international banking, asset management, insurance and wealth management fell, while its corporate and investment bank fared well thanks to a boom in fixed income trading, in line with peers.

Credit Agricole's results were published on the company's website.

($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Andrew Roche and Sudip Kar-Gupta)