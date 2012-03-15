PARIS, March 15 French bank Credit Agricole said on Thursday that it expected to see a 550 million euro ($719 million) first quarter net profit gain as a result of two offers to buy back subordinated debt launched in January.

The debt buybacks, launched on January 26, were one of a series of similar moves by European banks to boost their capital strength ratios in a bit to meet Basel 3 targets early. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Laurence Frost)