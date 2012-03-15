BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 15 French bank Credit Agricole said on Thursday that it expected to see a 550 million euro ($719 million) first quarter net profit gain as a result of two offers to buy back subordinated debt launched in January.
The debt buybacks, launched on January 26, were one of a series of similar moves by European banks to boost their capital strength ratios in a bit to meet Basel 3 targets early. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Laurence Frost)
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.