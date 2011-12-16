PARIS Dec 16 French bank Credit Agricole on Friday said it had agreed to sell its private equity unit to Coller Capital, a U.K.-based firm which specialises in buying private equity assets which other firms wish to divest.

The sale will reduce the risk weighted assets of Credit Agricole -- which earlier this week announced its second profit warning of the year -- by 900 million euros ($1.17 billion), the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7694 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)