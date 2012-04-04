PARIS, April 4 French bank Credit Agricole
said on Wednesday that it had cut its funding needs by
a further 5 billion euros in the first quarter through
mid-March, bringing its total reduction in funding needs to 33
billion euros ($44.02 billion).
Credit Agricole also said it had cut its risk-weighted
assets (RWA) for the purpose of the coming Basel 3 capital
regulations by 25 billion euros in the first quarter through
mid-March.
The bank has said it was targetting 35 billion euros in RWA
cuts between June 30, 2011 and Jan. 1, 2013.
($1 = 0.7497 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)