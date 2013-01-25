BRIEF-Wells Fargo's David Carroll to retire
* Wells Fargo & Co - Jonathan G. Weiss to lead wealth and investment management, join operating committee
PARIS Jan 25 The regional banks which control French lender Credit Agricole are taking a 651 million-euro ($871 million) impairment charge to reflect a change in how they value their shares in holding company SAS Rue La Boetie.
The charge will result in a 160 million-euro write-down in the consolidated accounts of Credit Agricole, reflecting the resulting reduction in their contribution to the listed entity's earnings, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7477 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)
BOSTON, June 1 Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge funds continued to make money in May, leaving its Third Point Partners L.P. fund up 9.9 percent for the year and its Third Point Ultra Ltd. up 16.1 percent, according to an investor update.