PARIS Jan 25 The regional banks which control French lender Credit Agricole are taking a 651 million-euro ($871 million) impairment charge to reflect a change in how they value their shares in holding company SAS Rue La Boetie.

The charge will result in a 160 million-euro write-down in the consolidated accounts of Credit Agricole, reflecting the resulting reduction in their contribution to the listed entity's earnings, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7477 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)