PARIS Dec 14 French bank Credit Agricole is to cut 2,350 jobs, primarily in investment banking, as it slashes costs to cope with the eurozone debt crisis, a union source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The cuts are to include 1,750 jobs at Credit Agricole's corporate and investment bank with an additional 600 cuts at its factoring and consumer finance divisions, the source said.

"The numbers (the bank) has given us are 1,750 at the corporate and investment bank, of which 500 will be in France...At factoring-leasing and consumer finance it will be 600," the source said.

