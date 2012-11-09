PARIS Nov 9 Credit Agricole has
received offers for its roughly 20 percent stake in Spain's
Bankinter but turned them down because the price was
too low, the French bank's chief financial officer said on
Friday.
Asked whether Credit Agricole would consider selling the
rest of its Bankinter stake, Bernard Delpit told journalists
during a conference call: "The question is whether there are
opportunities to sell at a price that suits us," adding that so
far that had not been the case.
Credit Agricole Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet during
the same call denied that the bank would need to raise
additional capital to meet Basel III capital targets.
"When looking at the group's ratios, regulators look at
Credit Agricole group, and consider the cross guaranties that
exist" between the parent company and listed bank Credit
Agricole SA, he said.
(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)